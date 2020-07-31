Decatur council to consider making emergency order provision part of existing ordinances

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said Friday the decision to incorporate the emergency order into the standing alcoholic liquor and licenses ordinances takes into account the ongoing nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Monday night the city council will consider narrowly changing the code with these specific parameters that were in the emergency order and ultimately, when they are no longer necessary, we would repeal these minimal guidelines,” Kindseth said.

“It is a fluid document,” he said, noting the other option would be to repeatedly extend the emergency order.

Kindseth added that making the requirements part of the standing ordinances “more narrowly defines the mayor’s authority, and that way people can say that she is exceeding her authority or going to use this to implement curfews or we are going to suddenly take away your rights to free speech your right to bear arms.”

Those concerns have come up in relation to other emergency orders in other communities since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.