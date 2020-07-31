Decatur council to consider making emergency order provision part of existing ordinances

DECATUR — Performers in establishments with liquor licenses or other city licenses may be required to wear masks on a stage while being separated from the audience by at least a 6-foot-barrier, according to proposed Decatur ordinance changes.
The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider amending the city alcoholic liquor and licenses ordinances to incorporate the mandates included in the recently enacted emergency declaration, with a couple additions.
In addition to the changes involving “performers of music,” unrelated parties in the establishments would be required to maintain a social distance of six feet and all external suppliers or non-patron visitors would have to wear face coverings.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced plans for the emergency declaration during a news conference this week, the same day officials announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 having been confirmed.
The emergency order, signed Wednesday, spelled out the conditions by which “restaurants, liquor licensees and bar establishments” may operate amid the current pandemic, which are the same rules outlined in the state’s order related to the move to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan.
Those conditions include:
• A minimum of 6 feet between tables, bar seating or other designated patron service area;
• A limit of 10 people to a table;
• Operating at a maximum of 25% of standing area capacity;
• Employees shall wear face covering over their nose and mouth while on the premises and within 6 feet of others;
• Patrons and visitors shall wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on the premises, including while waiting for a table, standing in line to order, pick-up or checkout, while ordering and all other times except while eating and drinking at the table;
• Persons shall not be allowed to congregate on licensed premises in a number greater than allowed by state guidelines.
The emergency order also noted it is the responsibility of the restaurants, liquor licensees and bar establishments to assure that employees, patrons and visitors follow the requirements.
While not spelled out in the emergency order, Moore Wolfe indicated during the news conference that she would direct the city’s liquor commissioner to rescind the licenses of those businesses deemed to be in violation of the law.
The emergency declaration remains in effect until the next council meeting, which is at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said Friday the decision to incorporate the emergency order into the standing alcoholic liquor and licenses ordinances takes into account the ongoing nature of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Monday night the city council will consider narrowly changing the code with these specific parameters that were in the emergency order and ultimately, when they are no longer necessary, we would repeal these minimal guidelines,” Kindseth said.
“It is a fluid document,” he said, noting the other option would be to repeatedly extend the emergency order.
Kindseth added that making the requirements part of the standing ordinances “more narrowly defines the mayor’s authority, and that way people can say that she is exceeding her authority or going to use this to implement curfews or we are going to suddenly take away your rights to free speech your right to bear arms.”
Those concerns have come up in relation to other emergency orders in other communities since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
When asked about the change that impacts the entertainers, specifically the mask requirement, Kindseth said he may revisit that aspect prior to the vote. He hinted the barrier requirement may provide adequate protection.
