Decatur couple arrested on domestic violence charges

DECATUR — Police who kept being called back to the same recreational vehicle in response to complaints of domestic violence ended up arresting a Decatur couple, a sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit said that on Feb. 10 officers responded at 1:38 p.m., 2:55 p.m. and 4:09 p.m. to the vehicle, which was parked on the driveway of a house on East Main Street.

Decatur Police Officer Anna Oldham said the 43-year-old woman was seen to have a large swelling on her forehead, which she at first said was from an accidental injury.

Later, when police returned, Oldham said the forehead wound had been joined by additional swelling along with swelling to the right cheek and a scratch across the nose. This time the woman was quoted as telling police she had been punched after pouring out the Fireball whiskey drink of her 50-year-old boyfriend.

“(She) advised she did not originally want to tell police what had occurred because she was afraid she would get into trouble,” Oldham said. The affidavit did not explain who had made the multiple domestic violence complaints.

The woman told police that she suffers from a neuromuscular disorder and had also been head-butted twice in the face by her boyfriend.

Oldham noted that the recreational vehicle is parked in the yard of the woman’s ex-husband, who said he had heard the boyfriend hit his ex-wife “three times because she dumped out the Fireball and refused to give him a cigarette.”

The boyfriend was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and his girlfriend was also booked for the same offense. She was arrested, Oldham said, after acknowledging she had “poured water on (the boyfriend) because he was on the phone with his wife.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.