Decatur couple awakened by stranger smashing his way into bedroom, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur couple were awakened by the sound of breaking glass and then confronted by a stranger at their bedroom door.

A sworn affidavit said the husband tried to force the 42-year-old man out of the house in the 1300 block of East Moore Street but the man came right back to the bedroom door and smashed it open by force.

“(The 29-year-old husband) said (the man) entered the bedroom and closed the door,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Michael Claypool.

“The husband advised that (the man) sat in front of the door and told him and (his wife) that they could not leave. The husband explained that the man was sitting in front of the door for several minutes ... police were called and he continued sitting in front of the door until police took him into custody.”

The 37-year-old wife confirmed her husband’s version of events, saying the couple had been in bed around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday when they heard the repeated sounds of shattering glass as their home was broken into. She said the stranger had smashed open the bedroom door and held the couple against their will for about five minutes.

Claypool said the front window of the home was “completely shattered” and officers had climbed in through it after they arrived to the sound of yelling coming from inside the house. Claypool also noted a smashed fish tank on the floor and he said the bedroom door was “partially broken off the hinges and the door was split.” A dresser inside the room had been flipped over as well.

He said the stranger had lacerations to both of his arms and he was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. He was arrested there on Friday and booked on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, unlawful restraint and criminal damage.

Macon County Jail records show the man was released Saturday after posting a $2,500 bond on bail set at $25,000. His bail conditions forbid him to visit the couple’s address.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.