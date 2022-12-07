Decatur couple booked on child rape, porn charges

DECATUR — A police investigation that sparked wild and false social media speculation about a child porn trafficking ring operating in the city has now resulted in the arrest of a Decatur married couple on child rape and pornography charges.

The couple arrested were identified in Macon County Jail records as Douglas R. Nichols, 54, and his 52-year-old wife Kelly J. Nichols.

Douglas Nichols was booked on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault to a child under 13, child pornography and criminal sexual abuse involving force.

Kelly Nichols was booked on a charge of child pornography involving the possession of “film/video/photographs”, according to the jail booking sheet.

The jail records show they were booked into the jail Wednesday morning, apparently after turning themselves in, and both were released barely an hour later after each posted bond. Douglas Nichols posted a $15,00 bond on bail set at $150,000 and Kelly J. Nichols posted a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel told the Herald & Review that the charges came after the couple were both indicted by a grand jury. He referred all other questions about the charges to Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

Rueter told the Herald & Review on Wednesday that the files regarding the case remain sealed and he can't comment for the moment. Jail documents list the couple as due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court on Jan. 10.

Brandel did confirm the investigation of the couple by his detectives is what sparked the social media gossip in the summer of 2021. Comments posted at the time had talked of a child trafficking ring operating in Decatur and named various prominent Decatur personalities as being involved in it.

Brandel said those rumors were wrong and remain incorrect.

He referred media inquiries back to a statement he issued in July of 2021 which stated: “...A rumor circulating social media regarding police finding children locked in a storage shed is completely false. In addition, allegations of other citizens of the area being involved in this investigation are false. These types of rumors are dangerous and can shatter lives and reputations and potentially jeopardize the investigation.”

Asked for comment Wednesday in the wake of the arrests, Brandel said he can confirm that the current allegations against the Nichols couple “don’t involve child trafficking.”

Brandel added: “I will however confirm that these arrests are related to the investigation that was occurring in the summer of 2021 where numerous false rumors were being spread about the nature of the investigation and the people involved in the investigation.”

Brandel’s statement last year described how the police came to launch the investigation into claims of sexual assault. It stated: “On May 20, 2021, the Decatur Police Department received a complaint from an individual alleging sexual assault that had occurred over 10 years ago by a subject known to them. The case was assigned to a detective and an investigation into the allegations immediately commenced.

“The investigation has involved serving multiple search warrants at different locations seeking evidence of the allegations… the case is complex and involves significant man-hours to ensure a thorough investigation. It is unknown how long this investigation will take to complete.”