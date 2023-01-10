Decatur couple deny dozens of child porn and sex charges

DECATUR — The Decatur couple facing dozens of charges alleging possession of child pornography and the sexual assault and abuse of children appeared before a judge Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to everything.

Douglas R. Nichols, 54, faces the most charges and the charges alleging the most serious offenses.

He was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on four counts of criminal sexual assault, or rape, of a girl aged under 18, and eight charges alleging aggravated criminal sexual abuse of the same girl between Feb. 10, 2008 and Feb. 9, 2011. He also faces 12 charges of possession of child porn with images that showed the “lewd exhibition” of children’s bodies.

His wife, Kelly J. Nichols, 52, is charged with 18 counts alleging the possession of child porn and the charges use the same “lewd exhibition” language to describe the images.

The possession charges for both defendants allege the action occurred on or about June 23, 2021.

Most of the charges were handed down by a grand jury, but the child rape and sex abuse allegations against Douglas Nichols were filed against him by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter after he reviewed a Decatur police investigation.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel has said previously that a police probe of the couple started in the summer of 2021. These investigations sparked wild rumors of a child trafficking ring operating in the Decatur area and involving prominent local citizens. Brandel had said at the time, and still insists, those rumors were wrong.

The chief said detectives began digging into what the Nichols were said to have done after receiving a complaint from a person alleging sexual assaults that had occurred more than 10 years earlier.

Judge Lindsey Shelton, conducting Tuesday’s arraignments, warned the couple they could end up spending a substantial chunk of their lives in prison and face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted. Both would also have to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives and could be subject to special parole conditions that last until death.

The couple, free on bail of $150,000 for him and $100,000 for her, sat in the pew-like seating of the courtroom chatting quietly together while waiting for their cases to be called, each taking their turn standing before the judge with their defense lawyer, Andrew Wessler. They each waived a formal reading of the wording of all the charges, but even the judge’s summary of them all took some time as there are so many different counts.

Then both Douglas and Kelly Nichols, speaking in hushed voices, each told the judge they understood the nature of the offenses.

Douglas Nichols was ordered to appear back in court Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing on the sex assault and sex abuse charges. Preliminary hearings involve a judge hearing the evidence and deciding if there is probable cause to go to trial, but Wessler told Shelton that his client will ask for a waiver of the full hearing when he reappears. The child porn charges against him were set for a status hearing at the same time.

Kelly Nichols was ordered to be back in court Feb. 23 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

Speaking after Tuesday's arraignment, Rueter said he could not comment specifically on why he had taken the more unusual approach for his office of using the grand jury process to bring many of the charges in these cases.

But speaking in general terms, he said grand juries provide a means to test evidence before proceeding with a case. “And witnesses in front of a grand jury are under oath…and getting them under oath in front of a grand jury fairly well locks in their testimony…” said Rueter.

“So it (the grand jury) can be used as an investigative tool or it can be used by prosecutors to have average ordinary citizens review something and determine if there is merit in going forward.”

He said the grand jury work in these cases had taken about three months to complete, delayed along the way by the illness of some of the jurors involved.

Rueter said he was also limited in what he could say about the circumstances of the charges, but said the sex assault and abuse allegations involve one female victim while several victims are involved in the porn charges; all females aged under 18.

Asked if it was unusual to have a husband and wife involved in such crimes, the state’s attorney replied: “I don’t know if I would use the term unusual, but it’s not common.”

