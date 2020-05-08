Decatur crash sends 7 people to hospital, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Decatur emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday at Franklin and Eldorado streets.

Decatur Police Lt. Shannon Seal said an eastbound semi-truck crashed into a northbound GMC Sierra which was then pushed into another northbound pickup truck. Another vehicle, a Chevy Impala, heading north as well was pushed into the trailer portion of the semi truck.

Each vehicle, except the semi, had a passenger.

The Decatur Fire Department was on the scene and extricated two people from a vehicle. Two other people were removed from a vehicle with assistance from the fire department, Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said.

Others involved in the crash were able to exit their vehicles on their own.

Seven people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Seal said. All vehicles had to be towed away from the scene because of extensive damage.

The semi-truck driver received a ticket for disobeying a traffic signal, she said.