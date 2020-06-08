Decatur crews respond to North Clinton Street fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Unattended cooking is the cause of a house fire Sunday afternoon, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement Monday.

The fire was in the 1300 block of North Clinton Street. Crews were called to a report of smoke coming from the attic at 7:40 p.m. No one was inside.

The fire was brought under control.

"Further investigation discovered a fire in the kitchen that had started on the stove top, advancing to the cabinets above, and eventually into the attic space," the statement said.

Two adults were relocated. The American Red Cross is helping.

