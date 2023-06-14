DECATUR — Sick of the juvenile blood staining the streets of Decatur in surging gun crime, the city’s police chief announced a curfew crackdown Wednesday aimed at saving the lives of children.

The existing juvenile curfew laws will not change, but the Decatur police approach to enforcing them will. Parents will not be let off the hook with a warning; both they and their children caught on the streets after curfew can now expect to be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense.

And businesses that permit kids under 17 to be present for parties and events that violate curfew restrictions won’t escape the reach of the law either.

“Those establishments that have city licenses may want to take notice if they want to keep those licenses,” warned Chief Shane Brandel, speaking at a press conference at Police Headquarters.

“Because I will certainly do whatever it takes to have it (the business license) revoked.”

Brandel said the city is being forced to act because Decatur, as with much of the rest of the nation, is being plagued by gun violence, particularly involving children.

Citing what he called “sobering statistics," Brandel said 19% of the people shot in Decatur in 2022 were juveniles. “And 43% of those shootings occurred after 10 p.m.,” he added.

He also reported that 25 juveniles were arrested for gun offenses in 2022 and, already in 2023, 23 kids have been arrested for firearm crimes.

“One of the most violent people that we have encountered right now in the city of Decatur — that we’re trying to locate — is a 15-year-old,” said the chief.

As he spoke, he was flanked by members of organizations ranging from the Salvation Army to Caring Black Men and the Decatur branch of the NAACP who have pledged to work with the police. Their role will be to aid and assist in steering at-risk kids into programs that keep them off the streets and out of trouble.

But the bottom line, according to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, is persuading, forcing and compelling parents and guardians to take responsibility for the young people in their care.

“The last thing we want is a child being shot or shooting someone because then you are talking about two young people whose lives are over,” she said.

“Today, I am calling on parents, on moms and dads, to do your job… OK, maybe you can’t keep your 20-year-old from going to all-night parties, but you damn sure ought to be able to keep your 14-year-old in the house.

"And if they are home, they are not likely to become victims of violence.”

Shemuel Sanders, founder of the Shemilah Outreach Center named for the daughter he lost to gun violence, spends his waking hours trying to keep other kids out of trouble and alive.

He stood behind the police chief as he spoke and liked what he heard. “He cares about our community and he’s here to work, to make a change,” Sanders said.

“And I feel confident that we can make that change, but it’s not going to be easy and its going to take more than the chief, it’s going to take all of us as leaders and parents to get on board with this.”

His outreach center is already helping more than 150 kids aged from 8 to 18 and he urged any parent worried about the path their child is on to call him, any time. “My number is 217-519-8994,” he added. “Call me, I will help.”

In the meantime, Brandel has other initiatives in his sights. He has floated a idea for discussion with the Macon County Probation Office and circuit court judges to look at implementing enhanced electronic monitoring for juvenile offenders. Brandel said police are frequently frustrated in arresting young suspects but then finding there are no detention facilities with beds available to accept them.

However, he emphasized that all the effort, at the end of the day, was not about hammering home laws and rules. “I want to reiterate in the strongest possible way it’s not about curfew enforcement, it’s about saving kids’ lives,” he added.

“If we don’t do something, then what am I doing here? You might as well replace me because I am not doing my job; and I am going to do what I am sworn to do.”

The curfew law in Decatur: 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day for minors under 17. And 12 a.m. until 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday.

