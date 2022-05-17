Decatur customer arrested on hate crime in violent Forsyth store confrontation

FORSYTH — Preliminary charges accuse a Decatur customer of committing a hate crime after getting into a verbal and then physical dispute with staff at a convenience store in Forsyth, police report.

The 58-year-old customer, who is white, is charged with using racial and homophobic slurs against one 24-year old Black employee. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office then accuses him of physically assaulting both this worker and another Black male employee, also aged 24.

The affidavit said trouble flared Monday afternoon at the Casey’s General Store, 111 E. Cox St., when the customer got into a heated argument and then began hurling insults.

Deputy Trevor Rigg, who signed the affidavit, said the second employee approached, accompanied by the store manager, and ordered the customer to leave.

Rigg said the customer refused and the employee he had first insulted then doused him with a cup of soda. The customer retaliated by grabbing the employee in a headlock before the other employee managed to break the customer’s hold and tried to push him out of the store.

“(The employee) said while trying to remove (the customer) from the store, the customer scratched his arm and punched him in his side and kicked him in the genitals,” Rigg added.

The deputy said the struggle continued as the customer, now shoved outside, tried to pull the door open while the employees struggled to hold it shut, which ended up breaking the automatic door closing mechanism.

Rigg said the customer finally left and was tracked down to his Decatur home that afternoon and questioned. “He advised he was not receiving proper service at Casey’s General Store which caused him to get upset,” Rigg added. The deputy said the customer admitted using a racial slur and getting into a physical confrontation.

He was booked on charges of committing a hate crime, two counts of aggravated battery and a charge of disorderly conduct. He was also charged with trespass and committing criminal damage.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man was released Tuesday afternoon after posting a bond of $1,500 on bail set at $15,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $20,000.

Bail conditions forbid contact with any of the employees and forbade the man to enter any Casey’s store.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.

