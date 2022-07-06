Decatur defendant denies charges of beating and repeatedly raping victim

DECATUR — A judge found probable cause to try Christopher M. Clay on charges he severely beat a Decatur woman in an all-night ordeal in which she was raped repeatedly.

Clay, 43, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault. He also denied a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count each of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

The defendant is already classed as a sexual predator after he had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2007 for raping and causing bodily harm to a 21-year-old victim.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Clay had been arrested on the latest charges on June 18.

Questioned by Rueter, Decatur Police Officer Scott Gilman said he was responding to another call that morning when the 31-year-old victim flagged him down on West Macon Street.

Gilman told the state’s attorney that the woman had been immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

“And at that point was it determined she had a broken nose and her eyes were swollen shut?” Rueter asked. Gilman said that was correct and also confirmed the victim’s lips were bleeding and she had severe swelling affecting her face and head.

A sworn affidavit about the case described her as knowing Clay and having gone to his apartment to drink with him the night before. While there, they at first had consensual sex but she had said he became enraged when she told him to stop.

She told police she was then repeatedly raped and beaten in an ordeal that went on for hours and included being threatened with a gun. Clay eventually let her go the following morning, and gave her a lift to her apartment.

“...And when he dropped her off at her apartment, he told her that if she called the police he would kill her?” asked Rueter.

“Yes, sir,” replied Gilman.

On cross examination, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders asked if there was any kind of surveillance recordings that could corroborate the woman’s version of events, and Gilman said there were not.

Under further questioning from the attorney, Gilman said the woman had admitted she was drunk and that she had not been able to provide detailed evidence about the assaults on her.

After ruling there was probable cause, Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Sept. 7; but it’s not Clay’s only legal problem. The judge on Wednesday had earlier found probable cause to try him on a further new charge of violating the legal requirements imposed on convicted sex offenders by failing to register his current address with police.

Clay denies that charge as well and it will be included in the Sept. 7 pretrial hearing.

The defendant remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $520,000, requiring him to post a bond of $52,000 to be released.