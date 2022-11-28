Decatur defendant not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity

DECATUR — Ethan J. Dickerson, who tried to beat his Decatur neighbor to death with a pipe wrench because he said the man was gay, has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

It will now be up to Illinois Department of Human Services doctors to determine whether Dickerson needs mental health treatment, and what type of treatment he should receive.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered the evaluation of Dickerson’s treatment needs to be completed within 30 days. And, in the meantime, he ruled that the 20-year-old defendant will be held in the Macon County Jail “until further order” from the court.

Dickerson’s case had been headed for a jury trial early in 2023 but he suddenly made an appearance in court Nov. 23 for a stipulated bench trial.

This is a trial proceeding in front of a judge only where prosecution and defense agree on the facts in the case. And, in the case of Dickerson, they also agreed that he was not capable of understanding the “criminality of his conduct,” according to the court record. This view was based on an mental health examination of Dickerson already carried out by a private psychiatrist at the request of defense attorney Prya Murad.

Murad then acknowledged State’s Attorney Scott Rueter could prove that Dickerson tried to kill his 60-year-old neighbor when he invaded his home on the evening of Feb. 17. The defense also conceded that the prosecution could further prove charges that Dickerson had committed a hate crime and home invasion.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the attack quoted the victim as crying out “Why, why?” during the ferocious assault as Dickerson beat him bloody with the pipe wrench before taping him to a chair and beating him some more.

Dickerson is said to have told his victim: “You know why I have to do this… you’re gay, you’re evil… I am going to kill you.”

Police arrived to the sounds of screams and cries for help and smashed their way into the house to stop the attack. Dickerson had immediately surrendered and had been arrested without incident.

Commenting on the case Monday, Rueter said the outcome was a just conclusion to the case. He said the doctor the defense had paid for to evaluate Dickerson’s mental state was a psychiatric expert the prosecution was familiar with, had used many times themselves, and had come to trust.

Rueter said the victim had been fully briefed beforehand about what was going to happen in the case.

“And I had told him a long time ago when I first met with him that it was my suspicion that this is the way it would go,” Rueter said. “And then, before we did the stipulated bench trial, we told him what was going to happen. He (the victim) just wants to make sure he is safe and other people are going to be safe.”

The case is now scheduled for a review hearing Jan. 6 when, if the state’s mental health and treatment recommendation is available, Geisler will review the findings and decide whether to approve them.

Rueter said the victim will also get a say at that hearing, via a victim impact statement, on what he thinks about any treatment options for Dickerson and to tell the court how the crime has affected his life.