Decatur detective jumps for his life to avoid being hit by suspect's car, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur detective saved his own life by jumping over a car that was speeding toward him, according to police reports.

Decatur Police Street Crimes Detective Jason Hesse emerged unscathed from the ordeal late Wednesday and the car driver, Andre D. Cross Jr., 25, was caught after a car chase with speeds topping 90 mph.

Cross is now being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million. He is facing preliminary charges of the attempted murder of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, armed violence and resisting and obstructing peace officers.

A sworn affidavit said a gun later tracked down by a K-9 police officer had been tossed from Cross’s speeding car. The 9mm Glock was fitted with a “sear”, a device the police said made the weapon fully automatic.

The affidavit said members of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit first encountered Cross while conducting a surveillance operation in the area of Wabash Crossing. He had been seen breaking the 30 mph speed limit in a vehicle that detectives tried to pull over by pursuing at speeds of more than 50 mph but still couldn’t catch up.

The chase continued until Cross was finally pulled over in the 1200 block of East Prairie Avenue. He shut the vehicle off as police ordered but then turned it back on, according to the affidavit signed by Officer Brian Oros. He said Hesse was in an unmarked car in front of Cross and was wearing plain clothes but also a black tactical vest that said POLICE in two-inch high white letters.

Hesse was busy scattering spike strips on the road in front of Cross’s car in a bid to stop him fleeing again when the driver hit the gas and took off, according to police.

“Cross continued to accelerate directly at Det. Hesse, causing him to have to jump over Cross’s vehicle,” said Oros. “The unmarked vehicle’s front passenger door was struck, directly where Det. Hesse was standing.”

Oros said Cross then roared off with police in pursuit in a chase that touched speeds of 90 mph and continued for 15 minutes and spanned some 100 blocks before Cross stopped in the 700 block of East Condit Street. He took off running, said Oros, but was quickly chased down and arrested. Cross told police he lived in the 1400 block of North Edward Street and the discarded gun had been found nearby.

Cross was quoted as telling police he ran from them “because he was scared.”

Oros says the man has a previous conviction for robbery out of Cook County. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

