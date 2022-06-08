Decatur dice game ends in robbery and gunfire, prosecutors say

DECATUR — Jealous that a rival gambler in an illegal Decatur dice game was ahead by $10,000, prosecutors say Jerome D. Jones helped rob him of his winnings at gunpoint.

The 51-year-old victim is then described as pursuing the fleeing robbers in a car chase that ended when his car was hit by gunfire and he crashed after hitting a curb and deflating two tires.

Jones, 29, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to one charge of armed robbery and two counts of robbery in the incident, which dates to March 7.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him after listening to preliminary hearing testimony from Decatur police Detective Bryan Kaylor.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Kaylor said the dice game had been in progress in the back of a building in the 1200 block of North Edward Street.

Kaylor said the victim described a 33-year-old man, an alleged accomplice of Jones, as initiating the robbery. “...This (accomplice) produced a handgun and took money from him by force because he was winning… he indicated that they took about $10,000, is that correct?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” replied the detective.

An arrest warrant for Jones provides further details, describing how the defendant had been told to “grab all the money.” It says he went further, not only scooping up the winnings but also cleaning out the victim’s pockets and robbing him of his cellphone.

Kaylor said police later confirmed the victim’s car had a bullet hole in it but had lost the bullet in an inaccessible part of the engine while trying to retrieve it. “But there were four shell casings recovered along the path of the car chase as described by (the victim)?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” replied Kaylor.

Cross-examination by defense attorney Steve Jones, however, showed the case had become more complicated since the robbery.

Responding to questions from Jones, Kaylor said the victim had initially told police he was “200% sure” that Jones and the accomplice had robbed him.

“And then subsequent to that date, (the victim) indicated that in fact it was not (the accomplice) who was one of those individuals, correct?” The detective confirmed that was so.

“Did he ever state why he thought he was mistaken, was there any conversation about that?” added Jones.

“To my knowledge, no police have been able to make contact with him to get any clarifying information from (the victim),” replied Kaylor.

A check of court records shows that the accomplice had had been facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

But all counts had been dropped at a court hearing May 4, although the state’s attorney was granted leave by the court to possibly reinstate charges at a later date.

Rueter, rising to question Kaylor again on Wednesday, asked him: “Even though (the victim) has indicated that he was mistaken on the identity of this (accomplice)... he has never wavered on his identification or knowledge of who Jerome Jones is and that he was present?”

“That is correct,” the detective said.

Jones remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $551,000. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 4.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

