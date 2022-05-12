Decatur dice game killer fails in bid to have his 45 year sentence reconsidered

DECATUR — Darion L. Evans, the teenage triggerman in a Decatur dice game robbery who shot one woman to death and came close to killing another, failed in a bid Thursday to have his 45 year sentence reconsidered.

Brought from prison to Macon County Circuit Court shackled hand and foot, the 23-year-old defendant tried to argue that he didn’t deserve to spend that much time behind bars.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith, who had sentenced him in November of 2017, told Evans he would have had a fair chance of having some of his sentence cut following changes in case law that had followed his sentencing.

But more recent Illinois Supreme Court decisions had said that such reconsideration was now not open to defendants who had taken fully negotiated plea deals as Evans, 16-years-old at the time of the crime, had done when he pleaded to murder.

His defense attorney, Daniel Fultz, had been called to give evidence Thursday. He said he faced a determined prosecutor who wanted a 25 year enhancement for using a firearm added to any sentence. Fultz said negotiating sessions between himself, the prosecutor and Griffith saw the judge also agree the firearm enhancement would not be waived.

“... I didn’t want to plead a 16-year-old kid to a 45-year-sentence,” recalled Fultz. “...But the evidence against him was so overwhelming that I did not think it would be a good idea to say we should go to trial.”

Fultz said without the plea agreement and, if convicted by a jury, Evans was looking at a minimum sentence of 76 years.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, representing Evans Thursday, said she realized the weight of case law was now against her. But she argued a young man who thought he was taking the best deal offer didn’t deserve the sentence he received.

Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Mullison replied that, whatever the merits or otherwise of Evans’s arguments, Supreme Court decisions made this an open and shut case. “The fully negotiated plea should be upheld,” she said.

After Griffith said he had no choice but to agree and made his decision not to resentence Evans, Sanders gave the court notice her client would be appealing.

The victim in the case, 21-year-old Cesley Taylor, had been shot to death in a hail of bullets in her apartment on Sept. 7, 2015. A second victim, Britney Wilson, was gunned down and badly wounded but survived.

Evans, the gunman, had been part of a gang of four robbers. Of those, Shaitan L. Cook Jr. had been sentenced to 20 years in prison, Daiquan D. Cline had also been sentenced to 20 years while Ryan H.J. O’Neal had received a 24 year sentence.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

