Decatur driver caught speeding almost twice the limit near St. Teresa High School, police say

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a driver Saturday afternoon who was speeding at almost twice the limit close to St. Teresa High School, the scene of a recent crash involving a teacher.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with the Decatur Police Department said the 18-year-old male driver from Decatur was clocked at 68 mph in the 2500 block of North Water Street, just south of the high school. The speed limit is 35 mph.

A police radar speed monitoring device has been positioned in front of the school flashing up the speed of passing cars since Amber Johnson, a teacher and girls track coach, suffered life-threatening injuries on the night of April 29. Her car was in collision with another vehicle as she was leaving the school campus onto North Water Street.

The school’s chaplain has held a prayer service, a Mass and an Adoration to pray for Johnson’s recovery.

Wise said speeding along North Water Street remains a problem and, when asked if police were keeping a close eye on the issue, said “absolutely.”

