Decatur driver caught with drugs, cell phones, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur driver was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of cocaine, cannabis and “multiple cell phones,” police report.

The 19-year-old man had been stopped May 17 as members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team were working the area of West Hickory Point Road, a sworn affidavit said.

The man was stopped for traffic infractions and Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit, said the car smelled of cannabis. Zilz said he found that drug stowed in a prescription bottle and discovered a plastic bag holding 2.1 grams of crack cocaine inside a recess in the driver’s door along with another bag holding 1.6 grams of crack.

“Through my experience as a peace officer, I have learned that 2.1 grams of cocaine-based crack exceeds the average user amount,” Zilz added. And the officer said 1.6 grams added up to more than that amount as well.

“(The driver) was in possession of multiple cell phones at the time of his arrest,” the officer added. “...I have learned that drug dealers will often be in possession of multiple cell phones as they utilize one phone as a ‘work’ phone to arrange illegal drug transactions and use their other phone for personal usage.”

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of drug dealing and bonded out of the Macon County Jail on May 23 after paying a bond of $10,000 on bail set at $100,000.

And a check of Macon County Court records shows he was already out on bail when arrested and has entered not guilty pleas to earlier charges accusing him of dealing in cocaine and drug possession. That case is set to go to a jury trial July 20.

