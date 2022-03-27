Decatur driver cautions others after witnessing vehicular invasion attempt

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who described witnessing an attempted vehicular invasion — and was approached by the suspect herself — is warning drivers to be on their guard when stopped in traffic.

Jodi Lockwood said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening on South Main Street near Coney McKane’s American Eatery.

Lockwood said she watched a man quickly approach a car driven by a lone woman ahead of her in traffic that was stopped at the lights. “At first I thought he knew her but I quickly realized he didn’t when he tried to get in the driver’s side door and then the back passenger door,” Lockwood said.

“She had her window down and she was trying to get it back up. Then she drove through the red light to get away.”

Lockwood was already on the phone with her husband when she saw the same man approaching her. She told her husband to stay on the line and, as the man stood right outside her vehicle, she was able to drive away and said the man made no attempt to open her doors, which were locked.

Lockwood, a 44-year-old independent agent with Tim Vieweg Real Estate, said she later got in touch with the other driver via social media to check if she was OK. “I was just praying she would not have any trauma from that,” said Lockwood, who said the other driver was a younger woman.

“I can’t imagine how she felt.”

Lockwood said she is not trying to sow seeds of panic, but urges others to be cautious. “Be aware and be prepared!” she wrote in a posting on Facebook.

And, speaking to the Herald & Review on Sunday, she added: “I don’t think we need to live in fear by any means, but I think it's just a matter of making sure you are paying attention to what is going on around you. It all happened within a matter of seconds.”

Lockwood heard from others present that police were on the scene later, and Sgt. Adam Jahraus with the Decatur Police Department, speaking Sunday, said he was aware of officers being called to deal with a man making a nuisance of himself downtown at about that time.

Jahraus said if it’s the same man involved, he’s “a downtown frequent flyer” known for getting drunk and causing problems. He said police moved the man along, but no further action was taken, as no one had specific complaints.

Of Friday night's incident, Jahraus said the drivers did the right thing in keeping their doors locked. “My best advice, and what I would tell my wife to do, is to make sure the doors are locked and just start laying on the horn to draw attention to yourself,” he added.

The downtown incident comes in the wake of heightened public attention after three vehicular hijackings in Decatur between March 18 and March 20.

All three incidents involved drivers of Dodge Charger cars being held up at gunpoint; one car was not taken, one was stolen and soon found wrecked; and the third was lost after a lengthy police pursuit.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

