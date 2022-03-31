Decatur driver escapes high speed pursuit, but police say he doesn't get far

DECATUR — A driver who fled from police at speeds up to 90 mph across the city got away after officers said they broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

But the 26-year-old male driver wasn’t destined to get far, and within 48 hours was under arrest.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the chase happened the night of March 7 after members of the police Community Action Team recognized the driver, spotted him getting into a car and knew he didn’t have a valid license.

Police said he took off after they tried to pull him over at the intersection of 16th and Clay streets. Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit, said the pursuit hit speeds of 70 mph on Cantrell Street and 85 mph on Jasper Street. The driver then turned northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when his speed accelerated to 90 mph before Stewart said officers broke off the chase out of safety concerns.

“(The driver) continued driving with no regard for innocent motorists on one of the busiest streets in the city,” added Stewart.

He said police found him March 9 at an address on East Whitmer Street and he was under arrest by 1:30 p.m. He was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding and Macon County Jail records show he was released Tuesday after paying a $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

