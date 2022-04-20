Decatur driver faces new charges after hitting railroad crossing sign

DECATUR — A Decatur driver with a track record of previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol is now accused of being intoxicated again when he rammed a car borrowed from his mother into a railroad crossing sign.

Decatur police say the car was stuck in the air on the sign with the engine running when officers showed up to find out what was going on.

A sworn affidavit described Jazmeir D. Rutherford, 32, as encountering police while walking back to the car which was stuck nearby the intersection of Oakland Avenue and West Cerro Gordo Street on the afternoon of March 27.

“(He) tried to advise me at first that he was trying to help his Mom out and that she was driving,” said Patrol Officer Larry Brooks. “I advised (him) that I knew he was driving and that the person who had called in the crash had watched him the whole time.”

Brooks said Rutherford appeared drunk, smelling strongly of alcohol and unable to stand without swaying from side to side. The officer said Rutherford refused to give his name and told him to “figure it out”, which the officer did by calling Rutherford’s mother, who also confirmed he had borrowed her car.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Rutherford on two counts of aggravated DUI and a charge of driving on a revoked license after the judge held a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Forbes noted the defendant has two previous DUI convictions, one dating from July of 2020 and a second from December of the same year, when he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Cross-examining Brooks at the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Caleb Brown asked who had alerted police to the crash. The officer said it was a city of Decatur worker repairing a broken water main a short distance away.

“And they had dealings with him as he left a gas station that day, prior to the crash, running over their (traffic) cones,” added Brooks.

Brown then asked if he had conducted any field sobriety tests on Rutherford. “He was very clear he did not want to do that,” the officer replied.

Judge Forbes scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing June 2. Rutherford has other legal problems, too, and is pleading not guilty to unrelated charges of fleeing and eluding police and driving on a revoked license.

He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $145,000, requiring him to post a bond of $14,500 to be released.

