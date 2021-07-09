 Skip to main content
Decatur driver gets 11-year sentence for crash that killed 4

DECATUR — Demetric J. Dixon, the drunk Decatur driver who fled a horrific crash that killed four passengers in his car, was sent to prison for 11 years Thursday, the sentence to be served at 85%.

Dixon, 25, had taken a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, that saw him plead guilty to a single count of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss nine counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death, four counts of causing an accident involving injury and death and four counts of failure to report an injury accident.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crash had happened about 2:43 a.m. on June 1, 2020, when Dixon’s car ran a red light on Grand Avenue at the intersection with North Water Street and collided with a semitruck.

Dixon fled from the scene but was taken into custody when he later showed up at Decatur Memorial Hospital seeking treatment for injuries suffered in the collision.

The fatalities in Dixon’s car included women Keithsah C.S. Bowman, 20, Brittany King, 19, and a 23-year-old man, Armani Cooper. They were all pronounced dead shortly after arrival in the DMH emergency room.

A fourth passenger, a man named Shonez Harper, 23, was pronounced dead later in the hospital operating room. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day had said at the time that all the victims died from a combination of severe head, neck and torso trauma.

Decatur Police Officer Craig Lundy said Dixon’s blood was tested at the hospital at 8:30 a.m., showing a BAC of 0.159. The officer said, calculating back to the time of the crash, it was likely Dixon was impaired with a BAC of 0.25, several times over the legal limit for driving.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

