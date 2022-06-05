Decatur driver gets a wake-up call from state trooper

DECATUR — A Decatur driver slumped in a daze half in and half out of his pickup truck appeared surprised when he came to and realized the person waking him up was a state trooper, police report.

Trooper Ronald Tisdale said in a sworn affidavit he had been called to the Circle K gas station at the corner of West Eldorado Street and Oakland Avenue on the night of May 22.

Tisdale said he found the 38-year-old driver standing outside the door of his truck, parked at a gas pump, with his head in his arms resting on the driver’s seat.

“I shook the male on the back in an attempt to get his attention,” said Tisdale. “The first attempt was unsuccessful. I gave a harder shake and he came to. He turned around and appeared to be surprised at my presence. He had very bloodshot eyes. He was very uneasy on his feet and used the truck to maintain his balance, as well as the gas pump.”

The trooper said when he asked for the man’s driver’s license, the man reached into his wallet and handed him a credit card. He said he had not been drinking and denied using drugs, Tisdale reported.

But the trooper said he found a gram of cocaine in the truck along with 1 gram of heroin and a bottle with 13 hydrocodone pills and 30 oxycodone pills.

The man was treated in a hospital after Tisdale noticed he had become “very red” in the face and experienced shallow and rapid breathing. Later, he was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of illegal drug possession.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.