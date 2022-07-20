Decatur driver in high speed crash now charged with street racing

DECATUR — The Decatur man prosecutors blame for a crash that inflicted terrible injuries on a high school teacher is now charged with aggravated street racing and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.

Decatur police crash reconstruction reports said Rashean D. Vorties, 27, was hurtling along at more than 100 mph on the night of April 29 when he plowed into a car driven by Amber Johnson, 24.

The St. Teresa teacher and track coach had been leaving the school campus on North Water Street after a track meet when the collision occurred, knocking her car 140 feet along the highway. Johnson suffered multiple fractures and head injuries and continues her slow but steady recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

An arrest warrant for Vorties featured information from a report by Decatur Police Officer Todd Cline, an expert in crash reconstruction. He said witness statements described Vorties weaving in and out of traffic on the 35 mph-limit stretch of highway as he raced another northbound vehicle on the one-way road.

Cline said Vorties speed at the moment of impact was around 110 mph.

“The actions of… Rashean Vorties on the night of April 29 were reckless and without any regard for any other driver on the roadway, or any person in the area,” Cline had said.

“These reckless actions caused severe injuries and possibly permanent injuries to… Amber Johnson.”

Vorties was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force officers July 6 and was released from the Macon County Jail the same day after posting a $25,000 bond on bail set at $250,000.

There was some confusion Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court over when exactly he was supposed to be back in court for an arraignment hearing.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told Judge Rodney Forbes that he understood Vorties had been due to appear at 10:30 a.m. But the judge, conducting an afternoon arraignment hearing, said that time had been changed to 1:30 p.m.

In any case, Vorties was a no show and the judge, further consulting court records, said it now appeared the arraignment time is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Forbes then agreed to continue the case until Friday.