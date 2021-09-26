Decatur driver, passenger escape injury after vehicle shot at, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur driver and her passenger told police they escaped injury when their car was shot at Friday night.

Sgt. Josh Sheets with the Decatur Police Department said the incident happened in the area of East Cantrell and South Webster streets around 7:30 p.m.

Sheets said the 18-year-old driver and her female passenger, aged 37, had been driving behind a white sport utility vehicle that suddenly stopped after turning northbound onto Webster from Cantrell.

“The driver said the white SUV stopped for several seconds and so she started to go around it,” said Sheets.

“And, as she went around it, she said she saw the driver reach his arm out the window and begin shooting at her vehicle. She advised she ducked down as she heard what she believed to be approximately four shots being fired. She stated the SUV then took off at a high rate of speed away from the area.”

Sheets said the female passenger confirmed the driver’s version of events, although neither victim was able to give a precise description of the shooter’s vehicle.

Police found no bullet damage to the victims’ vehicle, but Sheets said officers did recover three spent 9mm shell casings from the scene of the shooting. He said the victims told police they had no idea why they had been targeted.

