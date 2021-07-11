Decatur driver who crashed into stranger's driveway too drunk to move, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who crashed his car into a stranger’s vehicle parked on their driveway, and then sat behind the wheel too drunk to move, was arrested and jailed, police report.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the 48-year-old man was still in custody after his arrest the night of June 26 on the driveway of a house in the 900 block of West North Street.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Zach Wakeland said the woman who lived at the house called in to report a sport utility vehicle had struck her parked car and was now sporadically revving its engine.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a black Toyota Rav4,” said Wakeland. “The front passenger side bumper of the Rav4 was hanging off and the engine sporadically revved. Officers observed the driver to have his head leaned forward, apparently resting on the steering wheel.”

Wakeland said the man had a heavy odor of alcohol, spoke with slurred speech and could barely stand when out of his vehicle. “He advised he had drank '4 ounces of beer,'" added Wakeland. “He refused to complete standardized field sobriety tests.”

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated driving under the influence. A breath test done later at the jail showed an alcohol level of .280; the legal limit is .08. Police said he was also driving on a suspended license.

The man remains in custody in lieu of bail set at $25,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,500 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

