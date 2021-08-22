Decatur driver's noisy car was missing its stolen catalytic converter, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who noticed his car was suddenly making a lot of noise later discovered the catalytic converter had been cut out of the exhaust system and stolen.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the theft happened on Thursday and was reported Saturday. Earles said the 74-year-old victim took the vehicle to a garage where a mechanic discovered the theft, which will cost more than $500 to repair.