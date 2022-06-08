 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur drug bust leads to seizure of meth with street value of $111,000, police report

DECATUR — A police raid broke up a major methamphetamine dealing operation in Decatur, a sworn affidavit reports, seizing pills with a street value of more than $111,000.

Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office carried out the raid together May 20 at the home of a 31-year-old woman in the 2009 block of North Woodford Avenue.

“During a probable cause search of the residence, approximately 1,113.6 grams (2 ½ pounds) of field-test positive methamphetamine pills were located in 26 separate bags,” said Detective Jonathan Roseman with the sheriff’s office.

“The street value of the methamphetamine, when sold by the gram, is approximately $111,360.”

Roseman noted the drugs were kept in a room belonging to the woman who shares the home with her sister and “school-aged children.”

She was booked on a preliminary charge of meth dealing and bail was set at $100,000. Macon County Jail records show the woman was released the next day after posting a bond of $10,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $150,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

