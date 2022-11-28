Decatur drug dealer carried gun in case deals 'went bad', police say

DECATUR — Police said Decatur drug dealer Bradley M. Gensler was open and frank with them when asked while he was driving around armed with a .380 caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

“Bradley stated he had purchased the firearm for protection because he had been robbed during drug deals that went bad,” said a sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Kyle Borders.

“Bradley admitted to selling methamphetamine and stated he sells ‘several ounces’ a day. Bradley said he had purchased the Ruger .380 from a subject at the street level a day prior.”

Borders, working with the police department’s Community Action Team which targets gun violence and drug offenses, said Gensler, 36, had more than 30 grams of meth with him when his car was pulled over on the evening of Oct. 21.

A Macon County Sheriff’s Office canine officer had earlier alerted police to the presence of drugs in Gensler’s vehicle. Borders said police also found numerous plastic baggies typically associated with the packaging of street drug sales.

Gensler, however, denied everything Nov. 16 when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. He had waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him before pleading not guilty to charges of armed violence, dealing in meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A check of Illinois Department of Corrections records shows Gensler had been released on parole in April of 2021 after serving 14 years of a 30 year sentence following a conviction for armed robbery in 2007 in DeWitt County.

The defendant is due back in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 16. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $300,000, requiring him to post a bond of $30,000 to be released.