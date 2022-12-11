 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur drug dealer ends parole back in prison

  • 0

DECATUR — Drug dealer Marcellious A. Blue is back behind bars for a six-year stretch after parole officers caught him with 7 pounds of cannabis at his Decatur home during a surprise inspection.

The visit, at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7, came just before the 49-year-old defendant was due to be discharged from parole on Nov. 13. He had previously been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined more than $24,000 after being convicted of dealing in cocaine in 2011. He was paroled in November 2019.

People are also reading…

Blue

Blue

Blue had been pleading not guilty to the new charge of dealing in cannabis, but changed his mind and took a plea offer in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 2 that had been negotiated by defense attorney Steve Jones.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Detective Jonathan Jones said parole agents had found the cannabis split among 12 different bags, along with a digital scale and several boxes of plastic bags. Cash found at the residence added up to more than $9,300.

Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report

“Marcellious was asked if he currently worked anywhere and he stated ‘no,' and hasn’t this year,” said the detective in the affidavit. “Marcellious was asked how long he has been selling cannabis and he stated off and on for a few months.”

Passing sentence, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith agreed to recommend Blue for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

Coming back to smashed glass littering the pavement or an empty parking spot where your car used to be is a terrible feeling, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher says there are some easy steps you can take to prevent future thefts.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns and Hoses event pits police against fire to raise money for The Salvation Army

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News