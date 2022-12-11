Decatur drug dealer ends parole back in prison

DECATUR — Drug dealer Marcellious A. Blue is back behind bars for a six-year stretch after parole officers caught him with 7 pounds of cannabis at his Decatur home during a surprise inspection.

The visit, at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7, came just before the 49-year-old defendant was due to be discharged from parole on Nov. 13. He had previously been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined more than $24,000 after being convicted of dealing in cocaine in 2011. He was paroled in November 2019.

Blue had been pleading not guilty to the new charge of dealing in cannabis, but changed his mind and took a plea offer in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 2 that had been negotiated by defense attorney Steve Jones.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Detective Jonathan Jones said parole agents had found the cannabis split among 12 different bags, along with a digital scale and several boxes of plastic bags. Cash found at the residence added up to more than $9,300.

“Marcellious was asked if he currently worked anywhere and he stated ‘no,' and hasn’t this year,” said the detective in the affidavit. “Marcellious was asked how long he has been selling cannabis and he stated off and on for a few months.”

Passing sentence, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith agreed to recommend Blue for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

