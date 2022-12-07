Decatur drug dealer gets 22 year sentence

DECATUR — A Vice Lords gang member was sentenced to 22 years in prison for dealing in “ice” — crystal methamphetamine — the street drug a seasoned Decatur detective described as one of the most ruinously addictive substances he has ever encountered.

Defendant Walter L. Bond, 53, admitted a charge of dealing the drug in a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Bradley. The deal had a maximum sentence cap of 30 years for Bond, who has spent most of his adult life in prison on drug dealing convictions.

Decatur Police Detective Chad Ramey said Bond had been out on parole from a previous prison sentence when police became aware he was dealing again from his Decatur home. Ramey said a confidential source was used in January and March and, each time, Bond delivered an ounce of the potent drug.

Giving evidence Tuesday at Bond’s sentencing hearing in Macon County Circuit Court, Ramey — who has worked narcotics for 23 years — said Bond was peddling the most destructive of substances. He said the power of its addiction was on a level with fentanyl and heroin and its use and abuse was spreading fast.

“I’ve seen multiple lives ruined because of methamphetamine ice in the past five years,” added Ramey, who said the drug was sweeping across the nation in cities and towns big and small.

“I’ve never seen a drug that has taken over as swiftly through the country as this one has,” Ramey said.

Questioned by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry, Ramey said Bond’s long history with drug dealing has seen him “step up” from handling primarily cocaine to delivering methamphetamine ice.

He said Bond, identified as a Vice Lords member since 1997, has recruited others as drug couriers and was wounded in 2021 during a burst of gunfire in an attempt to rob him.

Federal drug charges brought against Bond saw him sentenced to 15 years in 1999 (he served seven) and sentenced to 12 years in 2009 (he served nine). Perry told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that if anybody deserved a maximum sentence, it was Bond, who will still get day-for-day credit on his new prison term.

Family members and other witnesses had earlier testified on Bond’s behalf, describing him as a basically decent person who has struggled his whole life with drug addiction. Psychologist Dr. Diane Pleasant, who has treated Bond for four years, said he had responded well to treatment “although it feels like I have failed in my efforts.”

Bradley said Bond now fully realized the error of his ways and pleaded for a sentence of 12 years so he has the chance “to live out the balance of his life as a free man.”

Bond also addressed the judge, apologized for what he had done, and said he had learned his lesson. “I hope you will be lenient on me; I am older now and I give you my word I won’t be back in this situation no more,” he said.

Pronouncing sentence, Griffith said he believed that Bond did have the makings of a “reasonably good human being.” But he also said his record showed him to be a “long-time, high-level drug dealer” whose actions had brought “a lot of bad” into the world.