Decatur drug dealer, subdued by police dog, gets 4 year prison sentence

DECATUR — Shane A. Lewis, a Decatur drug dealer who resisted arrest and was injured after being subdued by a K-9 officer, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Lewis, 41, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw him admit a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss one other charge of drug possession and two counts of resisting police. He also dismissed a charge of possession of a syringe and needles.

Decatur police patrols had encountered Lewis in the early morning hours of May 12, 2020, in the 2400 block of East Garfield Avenue and knew him to be on parole from prison and a “known methamphetamine distributor in Macon County,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Lewis had what appeared to be a semi-automatic gun (later found to be a replica) tucked in his waistband and became “verbally aggressive” with police. The affidavit said he was seen to throw away a plastic bag containing meth and began to physically resist arrest when police moved in to detain him.

“Lewis was told multiple times that if he fought or resisted, he would be subjected to a canine apprehension,” said Detective Chad Larner, who signed the affidavit and partners with K-9 officer Leeroy Jenkins.

“Lewis pulled away from one officer and then lunged towards another officer. Lewis continued to resist officers when taken to the ground. A police K-9 had to be utilized to ultimately subdue Lewis.”

The defendant ended up needing hospital treatment after his encounter with the police dog and Larner said he discarded another five bags of meth during the ambulance ride. Larner said the total amount of the drug added up to more than 14 grams.

Lewis had appeared in court April 28 and, passing sentence, the judge agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while incarcerated.

