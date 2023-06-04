DECATUR — A drug dealer who opened fire at another man on a Decatur street has been sent to prison for six years.

Johnathan M. Radley, 25, Decatur, had taken a plea deal negotiated by his defense lawyer, Philip Tibbs, that saw him admit to a charge of dealing cocaine. Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith had then agreed to dismiss further charges of drug possession, armed violence and the aggravated discharge of a gun.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur Police Officer Brock Thoms did not explain why Radle had opened fire just before 4 a.m. April 1 in the 600 block of East Division Street.

He missed the man he was aiming at and arriving police, responding to a shots-fired call, found Radley hiding in an alley. He took off running when spotted, but stopped in response to police commands and turned around to face them with a semi-automatic pistol sticking out the waistband of his pants.

“Upon searching Radley, he was found in possession of 6.5 grams of cocaine … in 20 separate individually-wrapped small bags,” said Thoms in the affidavit.

“Radley was also found with $998 in cash on his person.”

The defendant was quoted as admitting firing his gun at a victim and said he had paid $200 for the cocaine he possessed.

Radley appeared in court June 1 and, in addition to the prison sentence, was also ordered to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

