DECATUR — A
drug dealer who opened fire at another man on a Decatur street has been sent to prison for six years.
Johnathan M. Radley, 25, Decatur, had taken a plea deal negotiated by his defense lawyer, Philip Tibbs, that saw him admit to a charge of
dealing cocaine. Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith had then agreed to dismiss further charges of drug possession, armed violence and the aggravated discharge of a gun.
A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur Police Officer Brock Thoms did not explain why Radle had opened fire just before 4 a.m. April 1 in the 600 block of East Division Street.
He missed the man he was aiming at and arriving police, responding to a shots-fired call, found Radley hiding in an alley. He took off running when spotted, but stopped in response to police commands and turned around to face them with a semi-automatic pistol sticking out the waistband of his pants.
“Upon searching Radley, he was found in possession of 6.5 grams of cocaine … in 20 separate individually-wrapped small bags,” said Thoms in the affidavit.
“Radley was also found with $998 in cash on his person.”
The defendant was quoted as admitting firing his gun at a victim and said he had paid $200 for the cocaine he possessed.
Radley appeared in court June 1 and, in addition to the prison sentence, was also ordered to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.
2020 was the deadliest year on record for drug overdoses, with over 93,000 people killed. A rise in fentanyl coupled with the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic created a perfect storm. It's also easier than ever for young people to procure drugs with dealers via social media apps. Source by: Stringr
2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Lourash
Jeffrey L. Lourash, 57, took a plea deal on April 6, 2023, and admitted the first degree murder of his wife Tabitha Lourash, who was shot to death November 23 in their Warrensburg home. He is due to be sentenced May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison
Hirstein
Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was arrested March 30, 2023, and booked on preliminary charges of attempted murder for a stabbing attack on his girlfriend. He is also charged with aggravated battery to police after allegedly attacking officers with a knife. He was shot and wounded several times by police but his wounds were not considered serious.
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was sentenced to 50 years in prison March 28, 2023, after being convicted of the murder of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper on July 11, 2021.
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams is charged with the attempted murder of a Decatur Police Officer and with being armed with a machine gun. He is due to face trial May 8.
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting to death the photographer that took his family's Christmas pictures in 2021. He has elected to have a bench trial before a judge but a trial date has not yet been set.
Edwards
Cameron C. Edwards, 19, of Cerro Gordo was sentenced to nine years in prison April 4, 2023, after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a stolen gun, attempted escape and burglary. He was part of a theft team that stole guns from cop cars.
King-Woods
Traveon Hightower King-Woods, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison March 22, 2023, after he admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said he robbed a victim at gunpoint but then had to flee for his life when the victim chased him in a car. King-Woods accomplice and brother, Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, 20, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to five years on January 17, 2023.
Wilson
Tyler J. Wilson, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Macon County Circuit Court April 26, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence.
Derrickson
Tiyren E. Derrickson, 28, was sentenced to eight years in prison May 18, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary. He had raided the same Decatur church on consecutive days and stolen equipment valued at more than $20,000.
Colby J. Park
Colby J. Park, 25, was sentenced to a 24 month conditional discharge and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 6-year-old boy by biting the child. The offense dates to October 7, 2018, and Park was sentenced May 19 of 2023.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!