Decatur drug dealer, whose customer died, gets 5 1/2-year prison sentence

Guy was sentenced when he appeared in court April 6. The 32-year-old victim in the case, a Decatur man, had died June 19, 2020.
Commenting after the sentencing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said prosecutors had a good case against Guy, but it was not airtight.
“We had a fairly decent case, but to resolve the matter without the risk of possibly losing at trial, we thought this was a fair negotiation,” Rueter added. “We were in close contact with the victim’s family and they approved of this.”
Rueter said the legal standard for proving dug-induced homicide is not as high as first degree murder, where the prosecution must establish an intent to kill. But he said there are many other legal barriers to overcome in a successful prosecution, such as proving who actually supplied the drugs that led to a fatality.
“Obtaining of illicit substances is done in private because people typically don't want to disclose it,” he said. “And so proving who the actual delivery was made by can be difficult.”
Judge Jeffrey Geisler, passing sentence, agreed to recommend Guy for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.
