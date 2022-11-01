Decatur drunk driver doesn't steer clear of prison

DECATUR — A drunk Decatur driver who crashed into a building tried to steer clear of prison by getting his own alcohol evaluation and enrolling in a substance abuse treatment program.

But his good works were not enough to save Latavia A. Enoch when he appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Enoch had pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license.

Speaking earlier at his sentence hearing Tuesday, the 48-year-old defendant said the jolt of plowing his sport utility vehicle into a structure on Jan. 9 had been a wake-up call about his lifestyle.

“It woke me up to a lot of things, a lot of things…” he said. “My life was going really, really crazy… and this incident slowed it down a lot… I know I am not going to drink, ever…”

Enoch’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash had been measured at .25, which is three times the legal limit for driving and is so high it's at the point where drinkers lose control of bodily functions and are in danger of passing out.

But Enoch said he wasn’t that person anymore, especially now as he had the care of a grandchild whose mother had died.

Defense lawyer Caleb Brown, pleading for a non-custodial sentence, said Enoch’s efforts to seek help, and the added duty of having the care of his grandchild, will keep him on the straight and narrow path.

“He is already living the sober lifestyle,” Brown added. “And he now has not just one significant responsibility that he is in charge of, but a significant factor to keep him sober.”

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe, however, said Enoch’s record was not encouraging. He noted a previous aggravated DUI from 2017 for which he was given probation that was terminated as unsuccessful. Enoch has also served prison sentences twice for domestic battery.

He had pleaded guilty to his latest charge as part of a plea deal which capped his prison time at a maximum of two years, and Tighe asked for the full sentence.

“At some point the protection of the public becomes a priority,” he told the judge.

Geisler said “this is not a probation case.”

Enoch had then asked for a stay of sentence while he made arrangements for his grandchild, but the judge refused.

“Every time I’ve done it the person hasn’t shown up or gets in further trouble,” Geisler said. “And so, Mr. Enoch, you will have to go with my court security at this time,” and the defendant was escorted out of the courtroom.