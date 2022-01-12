Decatur ex-boyfriend stabs tires and threatens to kill, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man, armed with a knife, chased his terrified ex-girlfriend, jumped onto her car and slashed her car tire as she flung the vehicle into reverse trying to jolt him off the hood.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said the 40-year-old woman managed to escape and call police but found her ex-boyfriend waiting for her when she drove back to her home on North Jordan Street with a friend a short time later to gather her belongings.

“...Upon leaving in her car, she felt an additional tire going flat and later discovered her front passenger side and back driver side tires had been stabbed as well,” said Officer Megan Welge who signed the affidavit.

“(The suspect) then called her and told her over the phone he was 'coming to murder them.'”

The affidavit said the incident dates back to Dec. 31 and police found and arrested the 41-year-old man on Friday. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and harassment by phone.

Writing in the affidavit, Welge describes the woman as having lived with the man for three years before their relationship broke up. She is quoted as telling police her encounter with her ex-boyfriend started on the evening of Dec. 31 when she went outside and was suddenly confronted by him on her front porch.

She told police he had asked her for a ride, which she refused, prompting him to fly into a rage and pull a folding knife from his front pocket. The woman said she feared she was going to be stabbed as he chased her around her car before she was able to scramble inside and lock the doors.

“She then started the car to leave when (he) jumped onto the hood of her car, telling her she wasn’t leaving,” said Welge.

“(She) said she attempted to back out abruptly to knock (him) off the hood, after which he fell onto the hood, leaned over the side of her car and stabbed her front driver side tire with the knife, causing it to deflate. (He) eventually fell from the car and she was able to flee.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that the man was released Saturday after posting $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with the woman and order him to stay away from her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.