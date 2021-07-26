Decatur ex-boyfriend who demanded money with gun gets arrested, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who wanted money from his ex-girlfriend and shoved a handgun into her side to emphasize his demands was arrested and jailed, according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur police said the incident happened May 23 outside the woman’s home in the 900 block of West Cushing Street and officers found and arrested the 41-year-old man July 17.

The affidavit said several witnesses confirmed the 38-year-old victim’s version of events and quoted her as telling police the man she had previously dated for six years came up to her asking for money. He got more insistent as she tried to get into her car to get away from him, and he pulled open the driver’s door.

“...(He) shoved a handgun into her left side making physical contact…” the affidavit continued. “(She) stated she believed he was trying to scare her and possibly shoot her.”

The gun threats and an escalating argument between the two went on until a friend of the woman’s brother, who was nearby, intervened after hearing her say “You want to pull a gun on me?”

The affidavit said the friend pushed the ex-boyfriend away from the woman and told her to get in her vehicle and leave. “(The friend) stated he observed what he believed to be a silver handgun in the man’s left hand,” the report said.

Two other witnesses also told police the man was armed with a handgun and saw and heard him repeatedly threatening to shoot the woman with it, authorities said.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault, vehicular invasion and committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction. A check of Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Monday with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post a bond of $7,500 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

