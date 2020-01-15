You are the owner of this article.
Decatur family displaced by house fire on city's west side
Decatur family displaced by house fire on city's west side

DECATUR — A house fire in the 1100 block of West Green Street has left a Decatur family without a place to live, the Decatur Fire Department said.

Inspector Mike Wigginton said several neighbors called the station Tuesday and firefighters were dispatched at 8:11 p.m. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Wigginton said the fire began in one room and caused smoke damage throughout the home. He said the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation and a cost estimate of the damage was unavailable. 

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

