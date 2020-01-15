Decatur family displaced by house fire on city's west side

DECATUR — A house fire in the 1100 block of West Green Street has left a Decatur family without a place to live, the Decatur Fire Department said.

Inspector Mike Wigginton said several neighbors called the station Tuesday and firefighters were dispatched at 8:11 p.m. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Wigginton said the fire began in one room and caused smoke damage throughout the home. He said the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire is under investigation and a cost estimate of the damage was unavailable.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.