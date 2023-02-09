DECATUR — A Decatur man who died of gunshot injuries Thursday morning has been identified as Terrance Mitchell.

The 29-year-old victim suffered multiple wounds in a shooting in the area of Main and Haworth streets, according to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

The coroner said Mitchell was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 10:45 a.m.

Day said Decatur Police are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday and an inquest is pending.

A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨 1911 1911 1911 1924 1934 1939 1941 1942 1951 1960 1977 1990