DECATUR — The 43-year-old man shot to death early Sunday has been identified as Christopher G. Osman of Decatur.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Osman was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room.

An autopsy conducted in Bloomington found that Osman suffered a single penetrating gunshot wound to the "mid-chin region" that resulted in a massive hemorrhage, Day said.

Earlier Sunday, Sgt. Adam Jahraus with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to an address in the 1200 block of North Church Street at 12:55 a.m. after a report of a person being shot. They found the mortally wounded man later identified as Osman.

He said detectives were continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards