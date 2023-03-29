DECATUR — A Decatur father was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery to a child following the death more than year ago of his 7-month-old baby son.

Decatur police said Joshua O. Tyson, 19, was apprehended by local officers and members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force at a residence in Decatur.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said police launched an investigation after being called to a house in the 1000 block of West Cerro Gordo Street on Feb. 3 of 2022 in response to a report of an injured child.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 7-month-old child suffering from head trauma,” said Rosenbery in a news release.

“The child was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital and later transferred to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. The child subsequently died from his injuries February 5, 2022.”

Rosenbery described police Juvenile Division detectives working “diligently” on the investigation since the baby’s death. “Varying investigative methods were utilized and numerous interviews were completed,” he added.

“Following an extensive effort, the Decatur Police Department presented the investigation to the Macon County State Attorney’s Office. After reviewing the investigation, the state’s attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant for the child’s father.”

Rosenbery said the investigation remained active and urged anyone with information to contact the police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows Tyson pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery to a pregnant/handicapped victim when he appeared in court January 12 of this year; further charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and unlawful restraint were dismissed.

Tyson was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes. He was further ordered to keep away from the female victim and not to go to her home.

Macon County Jail records show Tyson remained in custody Wednesday with bail set at $250,000, requiring him to post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

