Decatur felon accused of firing gun hangs-up on police, but meets them again

DECATUR — A felon firing a gun into the air in a Decatur backyard hung-up on the police when officers tried to talk to him on the phone about what he had been doing, a sworn affidavit said.

That was on the evening of May 15 but didn’t prove to be the end of the 28-year-old's contact with law enforcement: officers located him on the afternoon of June 14 and arrested him.

He was booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and the reckless discharge of a firearm.

Officer Jason Hesse, who signed the affidavit, said police were alerted May 15 by a neighbor in the 900 block of East Elmhurst Avenue who called 911 after seeing the man firing a handgun into the air.

The neighbor had even looked up the Facebook profile of the man, which helped police identify him as a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Hesse said police had spoken to a 23-year-old woman who lived at the address where the gunfire was seen, and also found a handgun inside the house that matched the one the neighbor had seen being used. Hesse said the woman denied firing it herself but told police the man had been visiting that day.

She had then called the man up on the phone and told him the police were at her home. “Once officers asked (her) to speak with him on the phone, he hung up the phone after officers began to ask questions,” Hesse said.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained held in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

Macon County Circuit Court records list him as being convicted on a charge of armed violence in April of 2015, when he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

