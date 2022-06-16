Decatur felon accused of firing gun hangs-up on police, but meets them again

DECATUR — A felon
firing a gun into the air in a Decatur backyard hung-up on the police when officers tried to talk to him on the phone about what he had been doing, a sworn affidavit said.
That was on the evening of May 15 but didn’t prove to be the end of the 28-year-old's contact with law enforcement: officers located him on the afternoon of June 14 and arrested him.
He was booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and the
reckless discharge of a firearm.
Officer Jason Hesse, who signed the affidavit, said police were alerted May 15 by a neighbor in the 900 block of East Elmhurst Avenue who called 911 after seeing the man firing a handgun into the air.
Forsyth woman arrested for baby's death searched internet for 'shaken baby syndrome,' police say
St. Teresa teacher is out of a coma following car crash
Forsyth caregiver arrested in death of seven-week-old child
Maroa officer injured in street struggle with fugitive, report says
Angry Decatur husband fires gun in front of car full of kids, police report
Downtown hotel, entertainment center part of Decatur Civic Center upgrade discussion
Decatur prison worker sentenced for engaging in sex acts with inmates
Weekend of gun violence leaves 2 wounded victims in Decatur, police report
One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting
Decatur man denies charges of assaulting woman, and resisting cops, outside library
Caterpillar set to move corporate HQ to Texas
Decatur woman caught in man's garage inflicts painful bite, police report
1994 racially motivated cross burning reemerges in Southern Illinois sheriff's race
Decatur driver caught with drugs, cell phones, police say
Decatur police: Robbery suspect demanded cigarette at knifepoint
The neighbor had even looked up the Facebook profile of the man, which helped police identify him as a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Hesse said police had spoken to a 23-year-old woman who lived at the address where the gunfire was seen, and also found a handgun inside the house that matched the one the neighbor had seen being used. Hesse said the woman denied firing it herself but told police the man had been visiting that day.
She had then called the man up on the phone and told him the police were at her home. “Once officers asked (her) to speak with him on the phone, he hung up the phone after officers began to ask questions,” Hesse said.
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained held in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.
Macon County Circuit Court records list him as being convicted on a charge of armed violence in April of 2015, when he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer on Jan. 8, 2022.
READ MORE
William A. Hosea
William A. Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting of a 3-year-old child.
READ MORE
Randolph Hayes
Randolph Hayes is pleading not guilty to a charge of burglary. Prosecutors allege he stole a landline phone and then tried to sell it back to the victim. He was on parole at the time after having been convicted of an earlier burglary offense.
TONY REID
Byron D. Theus
Byron D. Theus Jr. is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion,
armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a home invasion the night of Nov. 20, 2018. READ MORE
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.
READ MORE
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder stemming from the July 11 fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper.
READ THE STORY HERE.
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
READ THE STORY
Defendant was sentenced to 36 months probation in November after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal that saw all other charges dismissed. He was also sentenced to 149 days in jail with credit for 149 days already served.
Aaron L. Hand
Aaron L. Hand, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, when Hand, a registered sex predator, tried to abduct a female customer of the Macon gas station where he was then working.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!