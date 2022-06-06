Decatur felon caught with a gun gets 8 year prison sentence

DECATUR — A felon who told Decatur police he carried an illegal gun for his “protection” was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Tyler M. Blackburn took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of being a felon on possession of a gun. The deal, negotiated by his defense attorney, Jacqueline Hollis-George, then saw Judge Jeffrey Geisler dismiss a charge of armed violence.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said Blackburn, 28, had been a backseat passenger in a traffic stop Jan. 29.

A police dog alerted to the presence of drugs and police said they found a gram of methamphetamine in Blackburn’s pants pocket; they also found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun tucked under the front passenger seat.

“Tyler acknowledged that he was not allowed to possess the handgun due to being a convicted felon, but stated he carried it with him for protection,” said Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit.

Zilz said Blackburn had a criminal record that showed previous convictions out of Indiana for battery involving serious bodily harm and residential burglary. At the time of his arrest he had an outstanding warrant from Edgar County for criminal trespass to a house.

In addition to the prison sentence, Geisler ordered that Blackburn pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.