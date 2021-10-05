Decatur felon with shot relative carried gun for 'protection', police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man already on probation after being convicted of weapons offenses was caught with a gun again, police report, and claimed he carried it for protection after a cousin of his was shot.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 34-year-old man was arrested the night of Sept. 21 after he fled in a vehicle that detectives with the police department’s street crimes unit had tried to pull over. Officers said they had been conducting surveillance in the 1200 block of East Wood Street and had seen the driver fail to yield.

He was described as fleeing at a high rate of speed until the vehicle “went airborne” and wrecked while speeding through an alley in the 1500 block of East Prairie Avenue. Police said the driver fled on foot but was soon chased down and arrested.

“In a Mirandized interview, (the man) stated that the firearm was his,” said Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit. “He advised he possessed it prior to going to prison and, due to a cousin recently being shot, he had it with him today for his protection. He also said the reason he fled from police was because he had a firearm.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, being a felon in possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing and eluding police.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records show he had pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and was sentenced to six years in prison in February of 2018.

Macon County Jail records listed him as remaining in custody Tuesday and said he now faces an additional preliminary charge of violating his parole conditions. Bail is set at $200,000, meaning he must post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

