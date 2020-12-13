Decatur fire chief shares safety tips over the holiday, winter months

Those planning to have a live tree should water it daily and be careful to watch for overflowing water, which is a potential hazard combined with lights plugged into an electrical outlet. Kline says an inch or two can be cut from the bottom of the tree to make for more water absorption.

The chief said grease fires started during holiday cooking can be put out by simply smothering it with the lid of the pot. Flour and water can cause the fire to become much more severe and should never be used when trying to put it out.

Kline said it's good to practice turning Christmas lighting decorations off when they're not attended, such as unplugging tree lights overnight.

Those planning to use their fireplace and chimneys to burn the holiday tree or wreaths once the season is over should do so with caution, as they burn "very rapidly and generate high volume of heat," Kline said, adding that chimneys should be inspected prior to to use to make no fire hazards are present after months of not being used.

No amount of precaution can prevent every house fire, Kline said. If a fire breaks out inside a home, Kline encourages people to resist the urge to fight the flames and instead to immediately get out and call 9-1-1.