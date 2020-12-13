Decatur fire chief shares safety tips over the holiday, winter months

DECATUR — The holidays are intended to be a joyful time of the year.
Fire officials urge residents to keep a cautious eye out for potential dangers so the holidays, and the winter season, stays that way.
Dan Kline, deputy chief with the Decatur Fire Department, said some commonly practiced Christmas traditions can pose an increased risk in sparking a house fire.
Kline said overloaded circuits can cause enough heat for wiring inside the walls to catch fire, which often goes unnoticed by homeowners. Circuits can become overloaded with too many decorations, such as lights, and other cold-month items, like space heaters and heated blankets, plugged in at once.
"We’ve seen all too often where the fire's in the walls or in the ceiling, attic area and the occupants aren’t even aware that there’s a large volume of fire occurring all around them," Kline said.
Homeowners should practice keeping decent spacing between fire hazards and combustibles, Kline said. A good rule of thumb for open-flame items and decorations is maintaining three feet of space between each, especially regarding stockings and other flammable decorations hung near a fireplace.
"A mantle is decorative, but it also serves a purpose to deflect heat outward," Kline said. "So don't hang flammable stockings, or anything if you will, from the bottom of the mantle if you're going to have a fire."
Those planning to have a live tree should water it daily and be careful to watch for overflowing water, which is a potential hazard combined with lights plugged into an electrical outlet. Kline says an inch or two can be cut from the bottom of the tree to make for more water absorption.
The chief said grease fires started during holiday cooking can be put out by simply smothering it with the lid of the pot. Flour and water can cause the fire to become much more severe and should never be used when trying to put it out.
Kline said it's good to practice turning Christmas lighting decorations off when they're not attended, such as unplugging tree lights overnight.
Those planning to use their fireplace and chimneys to burn the holiday tree or wreaths once the season is over should do so with caution, as they burn "very rapidly and generate high volume of heat," Kline said, adding that chimneys should be inspected prior to to use to make no fire hazards are present after months of not being used.
No amount of precaution can prevent every house fire, Kline said. If a fire breaks out inside a home, Kline encourages people to resist the urge to fight the flames and instead to immediately get out and call 9-1-1.
