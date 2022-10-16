Decatur fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning

DECATUR — Fire tore through the upper story of an empty Decatur home late Sunday morning with heat strong enough to melt the vinyl siding off a neighboring occupied house some 20 feet away.

The alarm was raised at 11:25 a.m. and firefighters said they arrived at the house on the corner of North College and West Waggoner streets to find flames and smoke coming from the upper story.

Deputy Decatur Fire Chief Jim Ohl, called in on his day off, said the cause of the blaze is under investigation. “But it was an unoccupied home with no utilities,” he said. “There is no meter there.”

The house had a “for sale” sign in a front window and neighbors said they didn’t think it had been occupied since at least January.

Ohl said fire crews got the main blaze knocked down quickly but it had already swept through the upper story, causing extensive damage. “The upstairs, as you can see, burned up pretty good,” Ohl added.

“The damage to the vinyl siding on this house next door kind of surprises me, as there is a pretty good gap here between the two buildings. But, oh man, these fires really do generate a lot of heat.”

Firefighters could be seen using ladders to clamber onto the roof and then deploying a chainsaw to cut out sections as they hunted for hot spots from the still-smoldering building.

“So that is the tedious work that these guys are doing right now,” said Ohl, watching the crews slicing away. “There are like three layers of shingles up there, so that is a problem, and the bottom layer I can see from here is wood shakes, and those are a pain in the butt to us because they’re wood, they overlap, and fire gets in between them.”

Ohl said this type of house construction, typical in Decatur, also features “knee walls” — short, knee-high walls used to support rafters — that create runways for fire spread.

“So we got to go and open those up because the fire will run in there and get up into the attic space,” he explained.

He said the cleanup and hot spot chasing would add at least an hour to the time spent dealing with the fire after the main blaze had been extinguished.