DECATUR — The cause of a Decatur two-alarm fire that involved two neighboring structures Wednesday night is under investigation.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 905 and 911 North Charles St. at 10:35 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing throughout both houses.

The first arriving engine secured a water supply and used a master stream device to control the fully involved structure, the release said. The second arriving engine and truck companies pulled a pre-connected handline to the second structure for fire control.

Additional companies responded and assisted extinguishing the fires. Crews cleared the scene at 2:41 a.m.

Battalion Chief Timothy May and an investigator from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal have determined the origin of the fire to be suspicious.