Decatur fire crews respond to 2 house fires in less than an hour

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded to two early Friday morning house fires that occurred less than an hour apart.

The Decatur Fire Department reported arriving to a house fire at 1056 E. Wood St. around 1:11 a.m., where crews found flames coming from the front of the house. Remaining flames were extinguished after the main front flames were put out, according to a Friday news release.

While crews were battling the fire at the vacant East Wood Street location, the department received a call to another house fire at 1261 E. Willard Ave., where firefighters reported arriving at 1:40 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home and fire burning in the attic space. It was successfully put out in approximately 30 minutes while efforts were made to prevent an occupied home nearby from catching fire, fire officials say.

Two adults successfully escaped the East Willard Avenue residence, the Friday statement says.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office was called to investigate both fires.

