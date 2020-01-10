Decatur fire crews respond to North Monroe Street building

DECATUR — Fire crews on Friday evening responded to the former Lincoln Manor Healthcare building in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street, north of West McKinley Avenue.

Smoke was seen coming from the structure and firefighters were on the roof.

Multiple vehicles blocked a lane of North Monroe as crews worked at the building.

Fire officials were not available Friday night to provide an update about the incident.

