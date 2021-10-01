Decatur fire crews respond to three suspicious fires early Friday

DECATUR — All of Decatur's on-duty fire personnel and apparatus were deployed early Friday morning, responding to three suspicious fires over a six-hour period.

The first fire crew was on the scene from 12:19 to 2 a.m. at 1746 E. William St. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the two-story residence.

"The first floor was heavily involved in fire, and the crews stretched two handlines into the house to extinguish the fire," Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said in a press release. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted for an investigation. At the time, the loss was valued at $10,000.

The second fire was reported at same location at 2:50 a.m. The second story of the home was fully ingulfed and threating the homes next door.

"Two handlines were used to protect the exposures and the ladder truck’s master stream was used to extinguish the fire," Abbott said.

The house is considered a total loss after both fires. The fire crew remained on the scene until 6:05 a.m.

The third fire occurred at 3 a.m., located in a garage at 1536 N. College St. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire melted the siding on the back of the neighboring home and burned the fence, power lines and a tree.

"The garage collapsed and was deemed a total loss," Abbott said. "The estimated loss between the garage, fence and house is around $20,000."

Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire and protect the exposed houses. Ameren was called to the location to restore power to homes in the neighborhood.

During the incidents, all the city’s fire apparatus and on-duty personnel were used to fight the fires, according to Abbott.

The Decatur Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were contacted to assist with the investigations.

Anyone with information on the fires is encouraged to call 217-424-2811.

