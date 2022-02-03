Decatur Fire Department battles Division Street fire

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded to a fire on Division Street early Thursday morning.
According to the fire department's Facebook page, the 3rd Battalion crews battled the fire and the freezing temperatures.
This is a developing story. Information will be provided as it becomes available.
