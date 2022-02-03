 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur Fire Department battles Division Street fire

  • 0
Division Street fire

Decatur fire crews battle a fire on Division Street early Thursday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded to a fire on Division Street early Thursday morning.

According to the fire department's Facebook page, the 3rd Battalion crews battled the fire and the freezing temperatures.

207 Macon Country residents test positive for COVID

This is a developing story. Information will be provided as it becomes available.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bizarre headless horse skeleton found buried in Medieval graveyard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News