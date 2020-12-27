 Skip to main content
Decatur Fire Department responds to basement fire
Decatur Fire Department responds to basement fire

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential fire around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 16th Street. 

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the structure and a basement fire, according to a statement from the fire department. The department summoned additional fire companies, and the first ladder truck ventilated the structure while the engine company advanced a hose line into the basement to attack the fire.

Additional fire crews completed a search and determined all occupants were no longer in the structure. They also secured a water supply line from the closest hydrant. The fire caused minor smoke and fire damage.

After the fire was brought under control, an overhaul was completed on the structure, the department said. One occupant was treated and taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. No fire department personnel were injured. Decatur Battalion Chief Tim May was in command and completed the investigation.

The investigation determined the fire was caused by smoking materials.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

